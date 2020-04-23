Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd Comedy Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Heads to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered “The Shrink Next Door,” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, straight to series. The eight-episode limited series, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, marks the first time the two have shared the screen since “Anchorman 2.”

Michael Showalter will direct the scripts by Georgia Pritchett.

“The Shrink Next Door” is a dark comedy inspired by true events that detail the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Ferrell. Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business, according to the logline. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

“The Shrink Next Door” is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, Wondery and Bloomberg Media. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Rudd and Pritchett will also serve as executive producers. Showalter and Jordana Mollick will executive produce on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

