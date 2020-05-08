Tina Fey, Michael Che, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert and Colin Quinn are the latest comedians to join the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” from Byron Allen Entertainment, NBC and Funny or Die.

The two-hour charity special, hosted by Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Byron Allen, airs this Sunday, May 10 from 7-9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The full list of comedians whose pre-recorded sets will be aired during the special include Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

Also Read: Jimmy O Yang on Crafting His First Stand-Up Special and Why It Isn't Just for Asian Audiences

Announced in late April, the charity event will raise money for Feeding America. In addition to broadcasting on NBC, which signed on to the event last week, it is also set to air on Allen Media Group’s TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now, during the same 7-9 p.m. ET/PT time block.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org.