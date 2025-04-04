Will Forte Nearly Did ‘The Amazing Race’ With Val Kilmer, Now It’s His ‘Biggest Regret’

Will Forte said his biggest regret in life is not participating in “The Amazing Race” with his former roommate and late actor Val Kilmer.

“I used to watch ‘The Amazing Race,’ and he came back home at some point when I was watching it and was like, ‘What are you watching that garbage for? Come on, that stuff’s going to rot your mind.’ I said, ‘It’s pretty good. You should sit down and watch it. Give it a try before you s—t on it,’” Forte explained of his interest in the competition series, during an interview this week with Vulture. “So he sat down and he started watching it, and he got really into it. Then, at a certain point, he said, ‘Will, you and I have to go do ‘The Amazing Race.’ We have to. Let’s do ‘The Amazing Race.’” I’m like, ‘I am so fully in.’”

“The Amazing Race,” which follows 11 teams of two as they travel the globe in an effort to win $1 million, made its premiere on Sept. 5, 2001 and has continued to air with growing popularity since. It’s currently in its 37th season.

“We got really excited about it, and then we called our respective agents and managers, and they were like, ‘There’s no way you guys are doing that,’” Forte continued. “That is, maybe to this day, the biggest regret of my whole career — that I never did ‘The Amazing Race’ with Val. I think we would’ve gotten out very quickly, but it just would’ve been the experience of a lifetime.”

Forte and Kilmer’s friendship budded after the two starred in the 2010 parody film “MacGruber.” After the movie’s premiere, the pair remained good friends, and even moved in with one another for three months about a year later.

On April 1, Kilmer, best known for “Tombstone” and “Top Gun” died at the age 65 after complications of pneumonia.