Will Search Be Generative AI or Blue Links? Actually, It’s Both.

Yahoo is one of the most visited websites on the planet. It’s the most popular news site in the U.S., with more than 3 billion visits each month. It’s second in sports, second in email. It’s a still-kicking, veritable online hub of information. And at the very top of its homepage, it has a search bar.

That highly-visible search bar presents Yahoo with a fascinating choice today: whether to respond to search queries with AI-generated, ChatGPT-like answers, or with standard, Google-style lists of blue links. And when I asked Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone which one it would be, he surprised me. The answer is both.