Will Search Be Generative AI or Blue Links? Actually, It’s Both.

The real search battle isn’t gen AI vs. links, it’s when to show each format.

generative search
(AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology)

Yahoo is one of the most visited websites on the planet. It’s the most popular news site in the U.S., with more than 3 billion visits each month. It’s second in sports, second in email. It’s a still-kicking, veritable online hub of information. And at the very top of its homepage, it has a search bar. 

That highly-visible search bar presents Yahoo with a fascinating choice today: whether to respond to search queries with AI-generated, ChatGPT-like answers, or with standard, Google-style lists of blue links. And when I asked Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone which one it would be, he surprised me. The answer is both.

