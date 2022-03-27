Oscar Viewers Stunned and Confused by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: ‘I’m Perplexed and Scared’

The Oscars came to a brief but shocking halt on Sunday, after Will Smith jumped on stage to slap Chris Rock for a comment made toward Jada Pinkett-Smith. The moment had most viewers wondering one thing: Was that scripted?

The answer appears to be no. Reports from inside the Dolby Theater indicate that Will Smith really did slap Chris Rock after the presenter joked that he looked forward to Smith’s wife being in a sequel to Demi Moore’s “G.I. Jane” because of her bald head.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” Smith bellowed twice, after returning to his seat.

Rock himself seemed stunned, but joked that it made for great television, and kept the show moving along. For those at home, the confusion was intense. “WHAT JUST HAPPENED” immediately started trending after the altercation.

“I really don’t think that was scripted Or Will and Chris are the true #Oscar winners tonight,” one person tweeted.

I really don’t think that was scripted

Or Will and Chris are the true #Oscar winners tonight pic.twitter.com/i93UQwWGkO — RKannie3 🇺🇦 💪🌻 (@rosalita356) March 28, 2022

Jada Pinkett-Smith herself was clearly displeased with Rock’s joke, prior to Will Smith taking the stage. The actress has alopecia, a hair loss condition, and was diagnosed back in 2018.

Many compared the moment to a recent episode of “Euphoria,” in which the characters Maddy and Cassie have it out.

cant believe will and chris recreated this at the oscar’s pic.twitter.com/c82zB4xEch — chris (@119STAYC) March 28, 2022

live footage of zendaya’s reaction to will and chris pic.twitter.com/mklRHRMuum — teeny☺︎ (@REIDSHOODIE) March 28, 2022

Others made sure to get screenshots of Lupita Nyong’o’s reaction, as she was sitting near the couple when the exchange went down.

LUPITA'S JOURNEY IN THIS MOMENT !!! pic.twitter.com/hnJYPgyMIo — Gabe González (@gaybonez) March 28, 2022

You can check out more reactions to the moment below.

uuuum??? #oscars?? was that exchange between will and chris—rehearsed? because jada’s face and will saying “keep my wife’s name out your fuckin mouth” mixed with chris rock’s demeanor seemed heated and real…i’m perplexed and scared pic.twitter.com/b9bSKG3Y0C — saucy thot (@JFCargill) March 28, 2022

That. Was. Well, Will and Chris….Just not on my bingo card for 2022. #Oscars — Nina West (@NinaWest) March 28, 2022

Well now Will Smith is gonna have to have to move in with his Aunty and Uncle in Bel Air — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 28, 2022

I know I’m supposed to be paying attention to the #Oscars, but I’m stuck on Will and Chris. What. Just. HAPPENED. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qkdMcDNXAg — Mrs.Jones (@mrsjonesfamily) March 28, 2022