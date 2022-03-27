Will Smith attacked Chris Rock on the Oscars stage Sunday night after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s

The “King Richard” star stormed onto the stage after Rock suggested that Pinkett Smith should star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel due to her bald head.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” Rock said, in a slight state of disbelief.

Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—— mouth,” Smith yelled, to which Rock tried to defend himself, saying: “Wow, dude, it was a fucking GI Jane joke…”

Smith then repeated himself, yelling again: “Keep my wife’s name out your f—— mouth.”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied. “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

The awkward moment occurred as Smith is the frontrunner for Best Lead Actor during the night’s show, leaving the audience inside the Dolby Theater stunned.

Rock has a bit of a history of making jokes at Pinkett Smith’s expense during the Oscars. Both she and Smith boycotted the 2016 awards after no actors of color were nominated for the second year in a row, leaving them open to criticism from the comedian.

“Jada [Pinkett Smith] boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna‘s panties. I wasn’t invited,” Rock said six years ago.

“It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West!’” he joked.