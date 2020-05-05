Dondre Whitfield will launch a digital series based on his book “Male Vs Man,” where he will interview celebrities including Will Smith and Kevin Hart, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The series premieres on May 8 will feature Smith. In addition to him and Hart, future guests include Boris Kodjoe and Trevor Jackson.

Whitfield partnered with Black Love, Inc Production on the series, who will release episodes across its social media channels every Friday. The series aims to “expose the debilitating myths, negative trends, stereotypes, while challenging long-held beliefs about what it means to be a man.”

Whitfield, an author and activist, is best known for his role as Remy Newell in OWN’s “Queen Sugar.” His book, “Male vs Man: How to Honor Women, Teach Children, and Elevate Men to Change the World,” was released last month. Black Love, the media company founded by Tommy and Codie Oliver, is behind the OWN docuseries, “Black Love.”

