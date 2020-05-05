Will Smith and Kevin Hart Discuss Modern Manhood in ‘Male vs Man’ Digital Series (Exclusive Video)

Interview series is based on Dondre Whitfield’s book of the same name

| May 5, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

Dondre Whitfield will launch a digital series based on his book “Male Vs Man,” where he will interview celebrities including Will Smith and Kevin Hart, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The series premieres on May 8 will feature Smith. In addition to him and Hart, future guests include Boris Kodjoe and Trevor Jackson.

Whitfield partnered with Black Love, Inc Production on the series, who will release episodes across its social media channels every Friday. The series aims to “expose the debilitating myths, negative trends, stereotypes, while challenging long-held beliefs about what it means to be a man.” 

Also Read: Will Smith's Westbrook Studios Hires David Boorstein as Head of Scripted Television Development

You can watch a preview of the show in the video above.

Whitfield, an author and activist, is best known for his role as Remy Newell in OWN’s “Queen Sugar.” His book, “Male vs Man: How to Honor Women, Teach Children, and Elevate Men to Change the World,” was released last month. Black Love, the media company founded by Tommy and Codie Oliver, is behind the OWN docuseries, “Black Love.”

“Male vs Man” premieres May 8 with Will Smith, distributed across @BlackLove & @malevsman social media channels with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter on Fridays. 

