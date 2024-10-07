Will Smith to Reunite With Michael Bay on Netflix Action Movie ‘Fast and Loose’

Will Smith is looking to reunite with Michael Bay 30 years after they first worked together on “Bad Boys.” The filmmaker is in talks to direct Netflix action movie “Fast and Loose” with the actor attached to star, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “‘Fast and Loose’ follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

“Fast and Loose” was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson. David Leitch was previously attached to direct the project, but left to direct Universal’s “The Fall Guy.”

Producing the project are Smith, Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North. Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki are in negotiations to produce for Westbrook Studios, as well as James Lassiter. Executive producers are Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson for STXfilms and Barry Waldman.

Bay previously worked with Smith on the first two “Bad Boys” movies in 1995 and 2003. Most recently, Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in a new “Bad Boys” film this June, which grossed $400 million worldwide at the box office and helped rebuild Smith’s reputation after the Oscar slap controversy.