Will Smith’s IATSE Crew Back to Work With Union Deal After Striking Music Video Over Health, Pension

Will Smith helped resolve a labor dispute on the set of his music video shoot Friday, TheWrap has learned, as producers and IATSE reached a union deal after dismissed workers began picketing the production that morning.

Toronto-based production company Breathe Entertainment dismissed the 35-member crew on Thursday after clashing over health and pension benefits for the music video shoot. They hired a replacement non-union crew, who later walked off the set at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood and joined the IATSE picket line on Friday.

An individual with knowledge of the deal confirmed to TheWrap Friday that a deal that included health and pension benefits had been signed between IATSE and Breathe Entertainment for Smith’s music video production. The 35-person union crew returned to work that day.

Smith is thought to be making a music video for a track from his new album, “Based on a True Story,” which came out March 28 from Slang Records. It features collaborations with Big Sean, Russ, Joyner Lucas and Smith’s son Jaden.

Reps for Smith and Breathe Entertainment did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

A Quixote spokesperson declined to comment on the situation Friday as they “are not involved in the production, we’re just renting out the space,” according to Deadline, who first broke the news.

Halle Berry was originally reported as being part of the scheduled video shoot, but she is still in France and serving as a member of the jury at the Cannes Film Fest.

Smith currently executive produces “Cobra Kai” and “Bel-Air.” His upcoming projects include a sequel to zombie movie “I Am Legend” and reteaming with “Bad Boys” director Michael Bay on the Netflix action movie “Fast and Loose.”