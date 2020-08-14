Go Pro Today

9 Employees at Will Smith’s Production Company Tested Positive for COVID-19

Westbrook is cooperating with a Department of Public Health investigation, according to Variety

| August 14, 2020 @ 12:07 PM Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 12:21 PM
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Getty

At least nine staff members at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook, Inc., tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The outbreak was recorded on L.A. County’s public health website, listing nine staff members with laboratory-confirmed cases at Westbrook, Inc., located at 24151 Ventura Blvd #200, in Calabasas, California.

Reps for Westbrook, Inc. did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Friday, but told Variety that 10 staff members in all had tested positive last week and have all since been retested and found to be negative. A request for clarification to the Department of Public Health on the exact number of cases has not yet been returned.

Also Read: Will Smith and Warner Bros Settle 'King Richard' Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract

Westbrook also told Variety that the company is cooperating with an investigation from the county’s public health department and that all the infected employees had been working on the same unidentified project, which has been halted while other projects have continued. The company insisted that it has followed federal, state and local guidelines for its productions, including Los Angeles County’s “Appendix J,” which details reopening protocol for music, film and television productions.

“We received 10 positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine,” the company told Variety. “All 10 people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”

During the lockdown period, both Smith and Pinkett Smith have each continued to make their own shows — the remote Snapchat show “Will From Home” and “Red Table Talk.”

Westbrook, Inc. was founded in 2019 by Smith, Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, Kosaku Yada and Tera Hanks.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 41

Here’s when 40 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS