Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Hires David Boorstein as Head of Scripted Development

He most recently oversaw development and production at Fuqua Films

| April 17, 2020 @ 11:24 AM Last Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 11:41 AM
David Boorstein Headshot (1)

Courtesy of Westbrook Studios

Will Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios has hired David Boorstein as senior vice president and head of scripted television development.

He will report to Terence Carter, co-president and head of television.

“I’m thrilled to join Jada, Will, Terence and the rest of the incredible team at Westbrook. I share their excitement to embrace the new challenges before us and help build a studio that is focused on empowering artists to create amazing television for all audiences,” Boorstein said.

“David and I have worked together many times over the years, and I’ve seen firsthand his ability to successfully shepherd ideas to screen,” said Westbrook Studios Co-President and Head of Television Terence Carter. “In this unprecedented TV entertainment climate, I am thrilled to bring David’s advocacy for artists into the Westbrook fold as we tell captivating stories across genres and mediums.”

Boorstein most recently worked at Antoine Fuqua’s Fuqua Films, where he oversaw development and production of original content for scripted and unscripted TV in multiple genres. There, he executive produced Fox’s “The Resident” and Quibi’s first scripted series, “#FREERAYSHAWN.”

In the past, he has served as vice president of television at FilmEngine, and director of development at Dare to Pass, the production company run by “CSI” franchise creator Anthony Zuiker.

Westbrook Studios falls under Westbrook Inc., the media company founded in 2019 by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada.

