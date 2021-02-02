Spotify Logo

Photo: Spotify

Will Spotify Earnings Show That Podcasts Can Drive Subscriptions?

by | February 2, 2021 @ 10:09 AM

Streaming giant is on the verge of hitting 150 million paying customers, but its podcast push remains in question

With Spotify set to report its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, it’s worth asking: Has the streaming giant’s big bet on podcasting actually helped it gain more subscribers?

It’s a timely question, and not just because of Spotify’s earnings date. A recent report from Citi warned Spotify has “not seen a material positive inflection in app downloads or Premium subscriptions” from its podcast push. Spotify did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

911 Lone Star crossover

Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Audience Grows With Crossover Event, but ABC Still Tops Demo Ratings
Office space

3 Lessons for Newsrooms to Survive 2nd Year of the Pandemic

Inside PBS’ Digital Rebrand for the New Streaming Landscape
Card Sharks

Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Soars in Ratings Without NFL Competition
Sundance Film Festival Egyptian

There’s Nothing Virtual About Red-Hot Sundance Sales

How the NFL and CBS Adapted Super Bowl LV for the COVID Era
Directors Rebecca Hall, Robin Wright, Sian Heder, Nanfu Wang

Female Directors Rule Sundance 2021 – Is Equality Finally Here?

How ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Became a Podcast Host and Instagram Spiritual Guide
911 tidal wave

Why the ‘9-1-1’/’Lone Star’ Crossover Should Bring a Tidal Wave of Viewers to Fox (and Hulu)
Sundance Film Festival sign

For Indie Studios, Sundance Kicks Off a Year of Experimentation
Walker

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Walker’ Stays North of 2 Million Viewers in 2nd Week