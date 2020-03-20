movie theater coronavirus

Will the Coronavirus Change the Movie Industry for Good? | Podcast

by | March 20, 2020 @ 12:26 PM

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to re-think the movie theater model

With movie theaters shut down for the foreseeable future, and more and more films being released early on-demand, insiders are beginning to wonder whether or not the coronavirus pandemic will make Hollywood reconsider how movies are released to the public.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, spoke with film reporters Beatrice Verhoeven and Jeremy Fuster about how the movie theater industry can survive this trying time.

“Is this the end of theatrical distribution? All the analysts I spoke to said it’s not,” Verhoeven explained. “Because when this is over — whether it’s in two months or six months — people are still going to go back to the theaters.”

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey
  • The Hunt
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man
  • Emma
  • Bloodshot
  • i still believe kj apa
  • The Way Back
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
“Onward” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

