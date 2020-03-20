Will the Coronavirus Change the Movie Industry for Good? | Podcast

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to re-think the movie theater model

With movie theaters shut down for the foreseeable future, and more and more films being released early on-demand, insiders are beginning to wonder whether or not the coronavirus pandemic will make Hollywood reconsider how movies are released to the public.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, spoke with film reporters Beatrice Verhoeven and Jeremy Fuster about how the movie theater industry can survive this trying time.

“Is this the end of theatrical distribution? All the analysts I spoke to said it’s not,” Verhoeven explained. “Because when this is over — whether it’s in two months or six months — people are still going to go back to the theaters.”

