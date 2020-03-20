Will the Coronavirus Change the Movie Industry for Good? | Podcast

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to re-think the movie theater model
With movie theaters shut down for the foreseeable future, and more and more films being released early on-demand, insiders are beginning to wonder whether or not the coronavirus pandemic will make Hollywood reconsider how movies are released to the public.
In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, spoke with film reporters Beatrice Verhoeven and Jeremy Fuster about how the movie theater industry can survive this trying time.
“Is this the end of theatrical distribution? All the analysts I spoke to said it’s not,” Verhoeven explained. “Because when this is over — whether it’s in two months or six months — people are still going to go back to the theaters.”
Watch the video above to see the full conversation and stay tuned for more information about the launch of “The Wrap-Up.”
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" will debut on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"Emma"
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it's due on VOD on March 24.
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was rushed to digital platforms, made available for purchase on Friday, March 20. The film will join Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and, as of this pubbing, has grossed $306 million worldwide. It will be available on demand starting on March 31.
Paramount Pictures
1 of 11
“Onward” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Daniel Goldblatt