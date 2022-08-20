Rep. Liz Cheney was put in the hot seat on Sunday’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” when ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl asked the Wyoming Republican if former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Pence said earlier this week that he would “consider” testifying if asked, and Cheney confirmed that there have been discussions with his counsel, who seem to be on that same page.

“I think, you know, look, he played a critical role on Jan. 6,” Cheney told Karl. “If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis. And I think that he has clearly, as he’s expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which, you know, I have tremendous respect. I think it’s, it’s, you know, hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers.”

She continued: “I believe in executive privilege. I think it matters. But I also think that when the country has been through something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward. So I would hope that, that he will do that.”

So will Pence be seen at the committee’s next hearing in September?

“I would hope,” she said. “Well, I would hope that he, he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day.”

And then there’s Trump. Will the committee ask the former president to testify?

“I don’t want to make any announcements about that this morning. So let me just, let me just leave it there,” she answered. Or should we say, she avoided answering? “Yeah. I mean, I don’t, I again, I don’t want to get in front of committee deliberations about that. I do think it’s very important, as I said in the first hearing or the second hearing, you know, his interactions with our committee will be under oath.”

