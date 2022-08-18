Media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and wife Marilyn have donated $21,000 to Liz Cheney's campaign. (Getty Images)

Liz Cheney Gets Hollywood Boost as Jeffrey Katzenberg Leads in Industry Donations

by | August 18, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Since last year, the former DreamWorks boss and his wife, Marilyn, have together contributed $43,200 to the Wyoming Republican

Wyoming voters have sunk U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s congressional career, but the anti-Donald Trump Republican is already positioning herself for a presidential run — with a surprising amount of help from Hollywood liberals. And topping those Tinseltown donors are Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn Katzenberg, who have already donated to two of Cheney’s Leadership PACs, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

But it didn’t just happen overnight. Last August, the couple together donated $21,600 to The Great Task PAC as Cheney began her ultimately futile fight for re-election. The PAC — which has raised nearly $1 million — was consolidated with Cheney’s campaign committee on election night, according to FEC records. The move gives Cheney a war chest of more than $8 million.

Become a member to read more.

Tina Daunt

