U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?

by | August 10, 2022 @ 2:45 PM

It’s all about putting the entertainment industry’s business interests over ideology

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry favors the Democrats. But in every election season, there’s at least one Republican who stands out as an exception to the rule.

Meet Hollywood’s favorite Republican of the moment: U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota.

Tina Daunt

