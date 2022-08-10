It’s all about putting the entertainment industry’s business interests over ideology

Meet Hollywood’s favorite Republican of the moment: U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota.

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry favors the Democrats. But in every election season, there’s at least one Republican who stands out as an exception to the rule.

Yes, he’s pro-NRA, anti-abortion and believes in the mantra “drill, baby, drill.”

He defeated a West Coast favorite, Democratic Sen. Tom Daschle, in 2004 despite a half-million-dollar cash infusion to Daschle from Hollywood.

So why are the entertainment industry’s key political action committees backing Thune to the tune of $117,500 in donations? It’s about broadband.

As a ranking member of the Senate’s influential Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and its subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, Thune wants every rural corner of the country to have 5G broadband access — a big deal for any studio looking for a future in streaming.

The industry donations to Thune started rolling in two years after he defeated Daschle, according to Federal Election Commission documents. The Recording Industry Association of America PAC kicked off the giving spree in 2006, with a $1000 donation. Then the CBS Corporation PAC came in with $500.

In the years that followed, Thune has received increasingly larger campaign contributions from a range of industry political action committees, including the CBS Corporation PAC, Walt Disney Production Employees PAC, the Motion Picture Assn., Twenty-First Century FOX PAC, the National Association of Broadcasters PAC, Clear Channel Communications PAC, the Discovery Communications PAC, the FOX Corporation PAC and iHeartMedia, Inc.

When asked about the MPA’s donations to Thune, a spokesperson responded: “The Motion Picture Association supports a wide range of policymakers from across the political spectrum who are aligned with the core advocacy priorities of the film, TV and streaming industry.”

How much does Thune’s position matter to Hollywood? Until recently, the Hollywood PACS had given more to Thune than the oil and gas industry, according to FEC records.

While this may seem unusual for an industry comprised mostly of Democrats, it’s not.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who served as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, received $191,000 from Hollywood for his reelection campaign in 2014, making the entertainment industry his largest contributor that year.

Why? Goodlatte co-sponsored the Stop Online Piracy Act in 2011, and then he led the Judiciary Committee in a complete review of U.S. copyright laws. Congress’ Music Modernization Act ended up overhauling the digital licensing process, leading to better payouts for songwriters.

As for Thune, he’s well aware of his entertainment industry support. He recently joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in recording messages posted online for the MPA’s 100-year anniversary.

“Movies have the power to transport us to far-flung corners of the world and put us in someone else’s shoes,” Thune said in his message. “The vast beauty of South Dakota has been well documented in movies and TV shows through the years.”

Thune said a motion picture or television production filming on location contributes an estimated $250,000 per day to the local economy and directly supports more than 2,000 jobs.

“The film and television industry has been a distinct part of American culture since motion pictures first hit the silver screen,” he said.

Thune is also a rising star: The GOP views him as a possible successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Apparently, it’s good to have friends on both sides of the aisle.