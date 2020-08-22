Go Pro Today

William Barr Instructed Rupert Murdoch to Muzzle Fox News Contributor Critical of Trump (Report)

New book says Trump wanted U.S. attorney general “to convey just how atrocious [Andrew] Napolitano’s legal analysis had been,” according to The Guardian

August 22, 2020
Attorney General William Barr

United States Attorney General William Barr talked to media mogul Rupert Murdoch about “muzzling” a Fox News contributor who made critical remarks about President Donald Trump, according to CNN media reporter Brian Stelter’s new book obtained by The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, in Stelter’s “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” which hits shelves Tuesday, he writes that in 2019, the president was “so incensed” by criticisms made by Andrew Napolitano, a New Jersey superior court judge who joined Fox News in 1998, “that he had implored Barr to send Rupert a message in person … about ‘muzzling the judge’ [Trump] wanted the nation’s top law enforcement official to convey just how atrocious Napolitano’s legal analysis had been.”

Barr delivered this message to Murdoch in a meeting that took place at Murdoch’s home in New York in October 2019, during which they discussed media consolidation and criminal justice reform, Stetler’s book says, according to The Guardian.

Stetler’s book says that Barr’s words to Murdoch “carried a lot of weight,” and though “no one was explicitly told to take Napolitano off the air,” according to The Guardian, Napolitano — who reportedly told friends in 2017 that he had been on Trump’s shortlist for a Supreme Court pick — lost his slot on a daytime show and was excluded from coverage of Trump’s impeachment.

Napolitano was critical of Trump for, among other things, his dealings with Ukraine, writing in an October 2019 column, “The criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable.”

A spokesperson for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

