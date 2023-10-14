Warwick Davis Asks Disney What He Should Tell ‘Willow’ Fans Who Miss the Show: ‘Embarrassing’

Warwick Davis has a question for Disney, and they probably aren’t going to like it.

On Saturday, the “Willow” star tweeted, “I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series anymore? #embarrassing.”

Disney removed the original series from its streaming service Disney+ in May, only six months after the show began airing. The decision left the sequel to the 1988 movie effectively homeless, and a legion of subscribers disappointed.

“Willow” creator Jon Kasdan has not been a detractor of the move. On the contrary, Kasdan said a week after the show’s purge that it reminded him of his youth when Disney movies were hard to find.

“I’ve been quiet on this news that #Willow is leaving @DisneyPlus ’cause… I’m kinda into it,” tweeted Kasdan, whose account on the platform has since been closed. “I grew up at a time when @Disney movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them… more special. I worry about many things but NONE of them are that #Willow will never be available again, either on @DisneyPlus or perhaps… someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead… stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it’s truly what keeps these worlds alive.”

On Saturday, fans of the series were quick to jump back into the conversation. As @SWEscapePodcast tweeted, “@WaltDisneyCo Own up to making this awesome show and give it back!”

Twitter user @LeppieLaddie added that the series is the reason he signed up for Disney+ in the first place. He wrote, “It’s a shame, right when it was getting good @Disney pulled the plug. I honestly only signed up for @DisneyPlus to watch the @WillowOfficial series. The cast and crew deserve better. Should at least release the show on dvd/bluray for the fans.”

Despite its popularity, “Willow” was axed because the series didn’t meet the viewership expectations that Disney had set for it. Disney+ also removed the platform’s original series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes” and “The Right Stuff.”