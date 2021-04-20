‘Wings of Fire’ Animated TV Series From Ava DuVernay Ordered at Netflix

Ava DuVernay is getting into animation with “Wings of Fire,” a Netflix animated event series based on the best-selling children’s book series by Tui T. Sutherland, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Here’s the synopsis for the “Wings of Fire” TV series, which will consist of ten 40-minute episodes:

“A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

Dan Milano (“Glitch Techs”) and Christa Starr (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) are adapting Sutherland’s books for Netflix and will be showrunners on “Wings of Fire.”

Along with DuVernay, Milano, Starr, other executive producers include Justin Ridge, Sutherland, Sam Register and Sarah Bremner for ARRAY Filmworks.

“Wings of Fire” will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, sister studio to Warner Bros TV., where DuVernay has an overall deal.

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community,” DuVernay said in a satement. “On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”

Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix, added: “We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, ‘Wings of Fire’ promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

