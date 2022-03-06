Based on the book "Showtime" by Jeff Pearlman, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” chronicles the team’s Showtime Era, in which the Lakers won five NBA championships and elevated the sport’s entertainment values. Kicking off with Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) purchasing the team in 1979, the series charts a timeline of milestone events, rivalries, and behind-the-scenes drama.
Along with Reilly, “Winning Time” is anchored by newcomers Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes as star players Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A slew of famous faces – Adrien Brody, Sally Field and Jason Segel among them – fill out an enormous ensemble cast.
To help you place all the names and faces, TheWrap presents a cast and character guide to “Winning Game.” Episodes air each Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss
Though there are many Jerrys in “Winning Time,” Buss is the one who ushered in the Lakers’ Showtime Era when he bought the team in 1979. A chemist and businessman who grew up poor during the Great Depression, Dr. Buss’ larger-than-life personality is brought to the screen by John C. Reilly, Adam McKay’s collaborator on “Talladega Nights” and "Step Brothers." In “Winning Time,” Buss is hell-bent on turning the Lakers into a team that wins championships with style, as well as skill, fitting of the city it calls home.
Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson
Much like the Michigan student athlete turned NBA Hall of Famer he plays, Quincy Isaiah is a newcomer and the series’ best discovery. As one of the stars of the Lakers’ Showtime Era, Magic Johnson’s rise to the top is a major storyline in “Winning Time.” After being selected as the Lakers’ first draft pick in 1979, he’s thrust into the national spotlight. Faced with new rivals on and off the court, he wields his magnetic personality to navigate his way through the sport and its politics.
Jason Clarke as Jerry West
Jason Clarke, recently seen in “The Devil All The Time” and “Pet Sematary,” plays Lakers legend Jerry West. A former star point guard, West is introduced in the show as head coach, a role he held for three years before eventually becoming the team’s general manager. West clashes with Buss over the drafting of Johnson and grapples with bouts of anger and depression. He can’t live with the game, and he can’t live without it.
Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Newcomer Solomon Hughes plays superstar center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who the Lakers drafted in 1975. In the show, Abdul-Jabbar is depicted as an intimidating figure, even to authority figures like West. He’s also a man of many talents, appearing in the 1980 film “Airplane!” which “Winning Time” recreates with precision.
Michael O’Keefe as Jack Kent Cooke
Business executive Jack Kent Cooke sold the Lakers to Jerry Buss in 1979. During his time as owner, he changed the Lakers’ jersey colors to purple and gold and moved the team to the Forum. He was also known to be verbally abusive, especially to his former employee Claire Rothman. In “Winning Time,” he’s portrayed by Michael O’Keefe of “Caddyshack” fame.
Gaby Hoffman as Claire Rothman
“C’mon C’mon,” “Transparent” and “Girls” alum Gaby Hoffman plays Claire Rothman, the general manager of the Forum, where the Lakers played until 1999. The first and only female manager of a major sports arena, she’s able to endure the misogyny rampant in her workplace by leaning on her grit and intelligence.
DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon
Lakers point guard Norm Nixon is at the top of his game until Magic Johnson enters the scene. The suave point guard is portrayed by his real-life son, DeVaughn Nixon, whose acting career stretches all the way back to when he played Whitney Houston’s son in “The Bodyguard.” He beat out his brother Norm Nixon Jr. for the role.
Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss
Jeanie Buss, the current controlling owner and president of the Lakers, is a young woman when her father Jerry buys the team. She strives to prove herself as a businesswoman to Claire and the men who dominate the world of professional basketball. She’s played by Hadley Robinson, whose credits include “Little Women” and “I’m Thinking of Endings Things.”
Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Johnson
It’s a long and winding road from college sweethearts to spouses for Cookie and Magic Johnson. When Johnson signs with the Lakers, he tries to persuade Cookie to move to Los Angeles with him. However, the sharp-witted Cookie suffers no fools, and is wary of how fame and fortune will change the Earvin she fell in love with.
Sally Field as Jessie Buss
Two-time Academy Award-winner Sally Field plays Jessie Buss, Jerry’s mother and slightly shady accountant. Adept at cleaning up her son’s messes (and driving him up a wall), she shares his love of money, fun and the finer things in life.
Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach
Fresh off of acting in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Michael Chiklis appears in “Winning Time” as Red Auerbach, coach of the Boston Celtics. The de facto leader of the NBA, he’s not impressed when Jerry Buss buys the team and tries to win him over. Their rivalry produces some of the show’s sharpest insults and largest clouds of cigar smoke.
Adrien Brody as Pat Riley
Trading his “Succession” puffer jacket for a patterned suit, Adrien Brody plays Pat Riley, head coach of the Lakers for the majority of the Showtime Era. A former Laker who played alongside Jerry West, Riley’s swagger and showmanship led the Lakers to win multiple NBA championships and increase their celebrity status.
Jason Segel as Paul Westhead
After Coach Jack McKinney was injured in a bike accident, his assistant coach Paul Westhead took over, leading the Lakers to victory in their first NBA championship finals in almost a decade. His clash with Magic Johnson resulted in him being fired and replaced three seasons into his coaching stint. He’s played by Jason Segel of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "How I Met Your Mother" fame.