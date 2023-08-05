It’s showtime! Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jerry Buss and the rest of the Lakers squad is back for a second season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”
Viewers got to get a glimpse into executive producer Adam McKay’s portrayal of the Lakers golden era and the drama that came with it. This time around fans will get to see even more of the Lakers legacy. Newcomers are stepping onto the court as guest stars, including Joel Allen as Kurt Rambis, Jay Davis as Byron Scott, Quentin Shropshire as James Worthy, Matthew Barnes as Mitch Kupchak, Darryl Reynolds as Robert Parish, Andrew Stephens as Kevin McHale and Larry C. Fields III as Eddie Jordan.
Some returning stars include Newton Mayenge as Jim Chones; Stephen Adly Guirgis, who plays Frank Marian; Joey Brooks, who plays Lon Rosen; Molly Gordon, who plays Linda Zafrani, Austin Aaron, who plays Mark Landsberger; Jimel Atkins who plays Jamaal Wilkes; Rob Morgan, who plays Earvin Sr.; Andy Hirsch, who plays David Stern; McCabe Slye, who plays Jimmy Buss; Gillian Jacobs who plays Chris Riley and Lola Kirke, who plays Karen West.
The show announced on Aug. 24, 2022 that it started production, and it’s making its return on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.
Here’s the logline for Season 2:
Season 2 continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Here’s the cast and character guide for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” Season 2.
John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss
The self-made millionaire makes his return in the second season, ready to take more risks if it means breaking records and making history. He was the catalyst of the Lakers’s dynamic Showtime Era after he bought the Lakers in 1979. The former chemist and businessman is portrayed on screen on by John C. Reilly, whose resume is jam-packed with TV series and films including “Check It Out with Dr. Steve Brule,” “Step Brothers,” and “Chicago.”
Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson – @quincyisaiah
Just as his name suggests, Earvin Johnson is back to sprinkle some of his magic on and off the court. He’s regarded as one of the stars of the Lakers’ Showtime Era after he was a first draft pick in 1979. Fresh Hollywood talent Quincy Isaiah was cast to play Johnson; his other acting credits include a short called “Corporate Coffee,” “Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Grassland,” which is currently in production.
Jason Clarke as Jerry West
Australian actor Jason Clarke takes on the role of Jerry West, former Lakers player and the general manager for the team. West helped the Lakers earn five championship rings during ‘80s. In the first season, he acts as head coach and quits before the team’s first season. Clark’s previous roles include “Terminator Genisys,” “Lawless,” “Everest” and “Pet Sematary.”
Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Another newbie who came onto the court last season was Solomon Hughes, who plays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers star the team traded for in 1975. Prior to “Winning Time,” Hughes appeared on the series “Burning Questions” and is set to star in “Guns Up.”
Adrien Brody as Pat Riley @adrienbrody
Coming back to reprise his role as Lakers head coach Pat Riley is Adrien Brody. Riley led the team to four NBA championships, and became known for his confident coaching style which ultimately influenced the ’80s era of basketball and pop culture.
As for Brody, he won an Academy Award at age 29 for his performance as Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s war drama “The Pianist,” becoming the youngest actor to win in that category. Some of his other projects include “Detachment,” “King Kong” and “Splice.”
Gaby Hoffman as Claire Rothman
Playing Claire Rothman, the general manager of The Forum, is Gabby Hoffman. Despite being part of a male-dominated and often misogynistic world or professional basketball, she uses her intelligence and sharp thinking to navigate the toxic masculinity while pushing the team to its next level. Rothman was is the first and only female manager of a major sports arena.
Hoffman’s TV and film resume includes roles on “Girls,” “Uncle Buck,” “Obvious Child” and more.
DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon @calikiddev
From playing Whitney Houston’s son in “The Bodyguard” to playing one of the biggest street gang members in FX’s “Snowfall,” DeVaughn Nixon returns to portray his real-life father Norm Nixon. The charming point guard beat the odds and became an all-star on the team, but his stardom takes somewhat of backseat when rookie Magic Johnson hits the scene.
Nixon’s other projects include “Prom,” “Sugar Hill” and “To Sleep with Anger.”
Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss @hadleyro
Ambitious, smart and ready to make a name for herself is the daughter of Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss. She’s played by Hadley Robinson, who previously starred in “Moxie,” “The Pale Blue Eye and “Anyone But You.”
Tamera Tomakili as Earleatha “Cookie” Johnson @tameratomakili
Earleatha “Cookie” Johnson, played by Tamera Tomakili, met her college sweetheart “Magic” Johnson before he became a global on-court superstar. During their time together, the two deal with fame and long distance.
Tomakili’s most notable roles were in “Fruitvale Station” and “Moonshine.”
Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach @michaelchiklis
Red Auerbach is the coach for the Boston Celtics, and won the team nine NBA championships. When he transitioned into the team’s general manager he got the seven more. Now it’s the Showtime, but that doesn’t mean Auerbach doesn’t have any tricks up his sleeve to give the Lakers a run for their money. Chiklis takes on the role of Auerbach; his previous roles include his long run on “The Shield,” “Coyote,” and “Fantastic Four.”
Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney
After Jerry West resigned as head coach before the 1979-80 season, Jack McKinney comes in as his replacement. He previously served as an assistant coach, and his tenure gets put on pause following a severe bike accident. He’s an unsung hero for the team and the original creator of the Laker’s fast-paced running game. He’s portrayed by Tracy Letts, who previously starred in “Lady Bird,” “The Lovers” and “Deep Water.”
Jason Segel as Paul Westhead @jasonsegel
Trading out his career as a Shakespeare professor for a position as the Lakers’ assistant coach is Paul Westhead. He’s played by Jason Segel, whose projects in film include “Windfall,” “This is 40,” and “The Friend.”
Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn @spencergarrett1
The creator behind the popular basketball jargons “slam dunk,” “airball” and “no-look pass,” Hearn was the legendary Lakers announcer. Before Spencer Garrett stepped into the role of Hearn, his most notable projects include “The Truth About Juliet,” “Below the Beltway,” and “Ashes to Ashes.”
Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman @brettcullenofficial
Bill Sharman has done it all. He was a former NBA player, a Lakers head coach, a general manager and was the Lakers president in 1985, 1987 and 1998. Sharman is played by Brett Cullen, whose credits include “Narcos” and “The Blacklist.”
Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper @delantedesouza
Michael Cooper joined the Lakers before its Showtime Era in 1978 and played until 1990. He made his way back to the Lakers in the a new form serving on Jerry West’s managerial team, and eventually Magic Johnson’s coaching staff. He’s played by newbie Delante Desouza. Before “Winning Time,” Desouza starred in the short film “Distorted Reality.”
Carina Conti as Paula Abdul @carinacontiofficial
Prior to her time as a pop star, Paula Abdul joined the Laker Girls cheerleading squad, and within the same year became the team’s head choreographer all while still attending Van Nuys High School as a student. Carina Conti plays the “Opposites Attract” singer. Before “Winning Time,” Conti starred in the short “Glimpse,” and she has a recurring role in “Good Trouble.”
Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird @seanpatricksmall
Larry Bird and “Magic” Johnson have been on-court foes since their legendary NCAA championship battle, which was the catalyst to what would be a decade-long rivalry. Bird is a true basketball sensation though he evades the public eye. He’s played by Sean Patrick Small, who previously starred in the short “The Just.”
Joel Allen is Kurt Rambis
Joining the cast for the second season is Joel Allen, who plays Kurt Kambis. Greek native Kambis signed on with the Lakers as a free agent in 1981, helping the team win four championships. Kambis stepped off the court and out of the ball game completely in 1995, and moved transitioned into a coaching career. Some of Allen’s previous acting work was on “Room 104,” “Never Goin’ Back” and “The Purge.”