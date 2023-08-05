It’s showtime! Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jerry Buss and the rest of the Lakers squad is back for a second season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Viewers got to get a glimpse into executive producer Adam McKay’s portrayal of the Lakers golden era and the drama that came with it. This time around fans will get to see even more of the Lakers legacy. Newcomers are stepping onto the court as guest stars, including Joel Allen as Kurt Rambis, Jay Davis as Byron Scott, Quentin Shropshire as James Worthy, Matthew Barnes as Mitch Kupchak, Darryl Reynolds as Robert Parish, Andrew Stephens as Kevin McHale and Larry C. Fields III as Eddie Jordan.

Some returning stars include Newton Mayenge as Jim Chones; Stephen Adly Guirgis, who plays Frank Marian; Joey Brooks, who plays Lon Rosen; Molly Gordon, who plays Linda Zafrani, Austin Aaron, who plays Mark Landsberger; Jimel Atkins who plays Jamaal Wilkes; Rob Morgan, who plays Earvin Sr.; Andy Hirsch, who plays David Stern; McCabe Slye, who plays Jimmy Buss; Gillian Jacobs who plays Chris Riley and Lola Kirke, who plays Karen West.

The show announced on Aug. 24, 2022 that it started production, and it’s making its return on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

Here’s the logline for Season 2:

Season 2 continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Here’s the cast and character guide for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” Season 2.