‘Winter House’ Trailer: ‘Summer House’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Hit the Slopes in Vermont (Video)

It’s getting hot cold in here!

Stars from of Bravo’s “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” will come together for “Winter House,” a six-part series that will document their two-week escapades in snowy Stowe, Vermont. The series will premiere on Wednesday, October 20th.

Making the seasonal switch from “Summer House” are power couple Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller.

Heading up north from “Southern Charm” are Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

There will be several new faces including model Julia McGuire, model Gabby Kniery (whom reality TV fans will remember from Cycle 14 of “America’s Next Top Model”), model Andrea Denver (we’re sensing a trend here) and Jason Cameron, who isn’t described as a model but looks like one.

Learn more about the housemates below:

For years, Kyle Cooke has grown up skiing in Vermont and wants to show his friends around the slopes this winter. As their business grows and wedding plans continue, Kyle and his fiancé Amanda retreat to Stowe for a much-needed vacation.

With a new date set for fall, Amanda Batula is ready to take a break from wedding planning and her full-time role at Loverboy. Eager to get Kyle on board to relax, Amanda is hopeful this vacation will provide them with more work-life balance in their romance, but finds it’s easier said than done.

Newly single Lindsay Hubbard is ready to mingle. Things get complicated when Lindsay reconnects with an old flame, forcing her to revisit old feelings and come to grips with her desire for companionship.

After a difficult breakup, Paige DeSorbo bounces back by embracing her inner flirt and can’t wait to vacation with her friends. With no intention of settling down soon, Paige invites her childhood friend Julia to join the party and take Stowe by storm.

Now a successful entrepreneur with a steady relationship, Craig Conover arrives to Stowe ready to spread his southern charm. Determined to stay loyal to his girlfriend back home, this winter will test Craig’s devotion as he parties in a house full of single ladies.

An adventurous spirit and young entrepreneur, Austen Kroll comes to Stowe with a lot on his plate. Fresh on the market, Austen is excited to blow off steam with his friends, but quickly finds himself in the middle of some unexpected romantic drama.

Luke Gulbranson is excited to escape the city hustle and embrace the outdoors. On thin ice after a few rocky relationships, Luke plans to ground himself in nature and hopefully find a likeminded lady.

Coming off the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts, Ciara Miller is learning to live in the moment. Ciara is looking for a well-deserved, drama-free vacation with her girlfriends, but finds something altogether different.

Julia McGuire is a blonde bombshell looking forward to a winter getaway with old friends and new. A professional model, Julia met Paige at a modeling job at just 11 years old. Although Julia is in a committed relationship, she finds herself the target of a surprising crush and must decide how to handle it.

Always the life of the party, Jason Cameron knows how to have a good time. Introduced by Julia, this outgoing guy lives by working hard and playing harder. He serves his community in the nonprofit sector and only wants to make his family proud.

Andrea Denver is a successful model from Verona, Italy. This charming Casanova is known for his playboy ways and cannot resist American women. Although his instinct is always to play the field, deep down Andrea dreams of one day finding the right girl to marry and bring home to Italy. Only time will tell if he finds the one.

The pandemic may have halted this Midwestern girl’s modeling dreams, but Gabby Kniery refused to give up and completely rebuilt her life in the Big Apple. Welcomed to the house by her friend, Julia, Gabby hopes to find a place for herself amongst this wild group.

“Winter House” isn’t the only getaway crossover series featuring Bravo stars.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” — featuring seven women from the popular franchise — will premiere later this year on streaming service Peacock.

“Winter House” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Maggie Langtry and Trish Gold serving as executive producers. It premieres Wednesday, October 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Check out the trailer via People below: