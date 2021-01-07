Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Winter Shows (Updating)

January is acting as a second September this broadcast TV season, seeing the debuts of new and returning shows that didn’t make the cut for the fall due to production delays brought on by the pandemic.

Right now, ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and The CW have set many winter premiere dates, and TheWrap has rounded up all the debuts we know of so far for fresh and continuing series, which you can find below.

Check back throughout the coming weeks to see additional debut dates added as they become available.

And if you don’t see a show on the list below, check out our grouping of broadcast’s fall TV premiere dates, as many new and returning series did manage to begin their seasons a few months ago.

Sunday, Dec. 27

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — “The Masked Dancer” (Fox, series premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 3

8 p.m. — “Call Me Kat” (Fox, series premiere)

8:30 p.m. — “Great North” (Fox, sneak preview of series premiere)

9:30 p.m. — “Last Man Standing” (Fox, season premiere)

10 p.m. — “The Rookie” (ABC, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. — “The Bachelor” (ABC, season premiere)

10 p.m. — “The Hustler” (ABC, series premiere)

10 p.m. — “The Wall” (NBC, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m. — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC, series premiere)

8 p.m. — “Mr. Mayor” (NBC, series premiere)

8 p.m. — “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. — “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW, cycle premiere)

9 p.m. — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

8 p.m. — “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. — “The Resident” (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Prodigal Son” (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Trickster” (The CW, network debut of international series)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

9:30 p.m. — “Call Your Mother” (ABC, series premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 17

8 p.m. — “Batwoman” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. — “All American” (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. — “9-1-1” (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox, season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 20

8 p.m. — “Riverdale” (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Nancy Drew” (The CW, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 21

8 p.m. — “Walker” (The CW, series premiere)

9 p.m. — “Legacies” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 24

9 p.m. — “Charmed” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

8 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth” (ABC, season premiere)

9:30 p.m. — “Mixed-ish” (ABC, season premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 7

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT — “The Equalizer” (CBS, series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 8

9 p.m. — “Black Lightning” (The CW, season premiere)

Wednesday, Feb. 10

8 p.m. — “Tough as Nails” (CBS, season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 11

10 p.m. — “Clarice” (CBS, series premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. — “Cherries Wild” (Fox, series premiere)

8 p.m. — “American Idol” (ABC, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. — “The Great North” (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. — “The Flash” (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Superman & Lois” (The CW, series premiere)