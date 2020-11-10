Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Winter Shows (Updating)

The new year isn’t here yet, but broadcast TV’s programming slates for early 2021 are already beginning to take shape as more productions have been able to heat up this fall.

Right now, the midseason premiere dates are mainly limited to shows on The CW and ABC, with more still to come from those networks, as well as fellow broadcasters NBC, CBS and Fox. TheWrap has rounded up all the debuts we know of so far for new and returning shows, which you can find below.

Check back throughout the coming weeks to see additional debut dates added as they become available heading into the new year.

And if you don't see a show on the list below, check out our list of broadcast's fall TV premiere dates, as many new and returning series have already begun their seasons.

Monday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. — “The Bachelor” (ABC, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, series premiere)

10 p.m. — “The Hustler” (ABC, series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. — “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW, cycle premiere)

9 p.m. — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

8 p.m. — “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Trickster” (The CW, network debut of international series)

Sunday, Jan. 17

8 p.m. — “Batwoman” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. — “All American” (The CW, season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 20

8 p.m. — “Riverdale” (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Nancy Drew” (The CW, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 21

8 p.m. — “Walker” (The CW, series premiere)

9 p.m. — “Legacies” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 24

9 p.m. — “Charmed” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

8 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth” (ABC, season premiere)

Monday, Feb. 8

9 p.m. “Black Lightning” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 14

8 p.m. — “American Idol” (ABC, season premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. — “The Flash” (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — “Superman & Lois” (The CW, series premiere)