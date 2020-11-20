‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A male “Wipeout” contestant has died after suffering cardiac arrest following completion of the TBS competition’s obstacle course, a person close to production told TheWrap.

The contestant required medical attention after leaving the obstacle course, the production insider told us. He was then attended to by on-site emergency professionals.

Paramedics were then called to set and the man was transported to a local-area hospital. The talent, like hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer, were not on set at the time of the incident, we’re told.

Also Read: John Cena and Nicole Byer to Host TBS' 'Wipeout' Revival

The incident occurred in the late morning hours on Wednesday. The show was midway through production on Season 1 of the TBS reboot.

“Wipeout” has two paramedics and two set doctors on-set at all times, as well as a safety producer and a paramedic coordinator, the production insider said.

All contestants undergo medical exams before being cleared to participate.

Also Read: Bobby Brown Jr, Son of Bobby Brown and Half-Brother of Bobbi Kristina, Dies at 28

“Wipeout” has paused production for Thursday and Friday of this week. The show had a preplanned holiday break next week, which will last a few days into the post-Thanksgiving week.

The show plans to return to production then.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” producer Endemol Shine North America said in a statement of their own.

TMZ first reported the news.

More to come…