Wiz Khalifa Is Now a Series Regular on Fox’s ‘Duncanville’

Wiz Khalifa, Rashida Jones and Joy Osmanski have been upped to series regulars for Season 2 of Fox’s “Duncanville,” which was co-created by Amy Poehler.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa plays Mr. Mitch, who is a favorite among students. Mr. Mitch is “the cool, universally loved teacher, guidance counselor, and occasional gym coach and school nurse,” per Fox’s description.

Jones, who played Poehler’s on-screen best friend on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” plays Mia on “Duncanville.” Mia is Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush, per Fox. She’s equal parts charming and woke — an activist who believes in feminism and individualism.

Also Read: Wiz Khalifa Cast as 'Death' on Apple's 'Dickinson' Series

Osmanski plays Jing, Duncan’s adopted younger sister who idolizes and has a massive crush on her older brother, according to the Fox character description.

“Duncanville” is created by Mike & Julie Scully and Poehler. Season 2 is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2021.

Wiz Khalifa is repped by WME and SMAC Entertainment. Jones is repped by UTA. Osmanski is repped by AVO Talent Agency and Bohemia Group.

Also Read: Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper and Other Artists Remember Mac Miller

Below is Wiz Khalifa’s (lengthy) official bio.

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single “We DemBoyz.” Soon after, Wiz’s track,‎ “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, “See You Again” broke records by being Spotify’s most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, “See You Again” continued its success by winning a Critics’ Choice Award in the “Best Song” category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories “Top Hot 100 Song” and “Top Rap Song,” earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” and a Golden Globe nomination in the category “Best Original Song – Motion Picture.” Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks “Bake Sale” featuring Travis Scott and “Elevated.” In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining “The High Road Summer Tour” with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz’s mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart-topping hit, “Letterman.” His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their “Dazed and Blazed Tour” throughout summer 2018. In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his “Decent Exposure Summer Tour” with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” as the character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld. You can currently catch Wiz in Fox’s animated sitcom, “Duncanville” which premiered February 2020 and was recently picked up for a second season. Most recently, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his track, “Contact”, featuring Tyga.