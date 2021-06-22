‘The Wizard of Paws’ Renewed for Season 3 – Watch a Goat Get a New Leg (Exclusive)

BYUtv has renewed “The Wizard of Paws” for a third season, TheWrap has learned. If that news is not enough to put a smile on your face, our sneak peek from the Season 2 finale will surely do the trick.

On next Wednesday’s Season 2 finale, animal prosthetist Derrick Campana — the titular wizard — visits a family to help their goat, Hope. This final stop on Derrick’s cross-country trip is extra special as the eldest daughter in the family, 17-year-old Gentry, is interested in animal prosthetics.

She becomes an assistant to Derrick and shows great promise, according to BYUtv. We smell a spinoff!

Watch the video above.

It’s some pretty sweet stuff — just wait until she starts trotting. The goat, that is, not Gentry.

Filming on Season 3, which is slated to premiere in 2022, will take Derrick across the country once more to fit all sorts of animals — a cow, an alpaca, a peacock and, of course, dogs — with prosthetics. And this time, he’s also heading to Thailand to take on a pretty big task: an elephant in need of prosthesis.

“The Wizard of Paws” is a half-hour unscripted series. Season 2 consisted of 10 episodes.

BYUtv, which is owned by Brigham Young University, is available via cable, satellite and all the usual digital-media platforms (Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, in this case) and on BYUtv.org.

There are no commercials on BYUtv and no subscription is needed. The platform focuses on family friendly programming and boasts more than 2,000 hours of content. It’s also the home to BYU sports.

BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet, the channel says. Today, it has more than 2 million YouTube subscribers and 2 billion views.

The “Wizard of Paws” Season 2 finale streams Wednesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on BYUtv.