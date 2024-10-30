‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Cast Then and Now

It’s been just over 10 years since “Wizards of Waverly Place” came to an end on Disney Channel, and now it’s time for the next generation to come in with “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”
Premiering on Disney Channel on Tuesday night, the sequel series centers on Justin Russo (David Henrie), now grown up and living a non-magical life with his wife and two sons. That is, until his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) shows up at his door with a young, powerful wizard who needs a teacher.
Though the new series follows a new set of characters, fans will definitely see some of the old ones in the show. But just in case you’re impatient — or your fave may not appear — we’ve rounded everyone up for you.
Here’s what the original “Wizards of Waverly Place” cast looks like then and now.
Alex Russo (Selena Gomez)
Alex Russo was always the troublemaker, but also the fan-favorite of the show. She’s played by Selena Gomez who is, of course, a pop superstar in present day and still acting. Most recently, she stars in “Only Murders in the Building” and “Emilia Perez.”
Justin Russo (David Henrie)
Justin was the eldest of the Russo kids, and the most studious. He’s played by David Henrie, who also executive produces alongside Selena Gomez on “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”
Max Russo (Jake T. Austin)
Max was the youngest of the Russo clan, played by Jake T. Austin. He went on to lend his voice to “Go, Diego! Go!” and star in “The Fosters,” but hasn’t had any major roles since. He most recently starred in a Lifetime movie called “Killing for Extra Credit.”
Jerry Russo (David DeLuise)
David DeLuise, who played the Russo family patriarch Jerry, has continued working in television since “Wizards of Waverly Place,” appearing in episodes of “This Is Us,” “That 90’s Show” and a bunch more. And yes, you’ll spot him in “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”
Theresa Russo (Maria Canals-Barrera)
Maria Canals-Barrera played Theresa, mom to Alex, Max and Justin. She also has stayed steady in television shows, appearing in “Fuller House,” “The Morning Show” and, most recently, “Dora.”
Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone)
Harper was Alex’s kooky best friend, and she was played by Jennifer Stone. Stone went on to become a registered nurse, and hosts a “Wizards of Waverly Place” rewatch podcast with David DeLuise.
Mason Greyback (Gregg Sulkin)
Mason was Alex’s main love interest as the series ended, who happened to be a werewolf. He was played by Gregg Sulkin, who also stopped by the “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” set during filming.
