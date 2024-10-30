‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Cast Then and Now

It’s been just over 10 years since “Wizards of Waverly Place” came to an end on Disney Channel, and now it’s time for the next generation to come in with “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

Premiering on Disney Channel on Tuesday night, the sequel series centers on Justin Russo (David Henrie), now grown up and living a non-magical life with his wife and two sons. That is, until his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) shows up at his door with a young, powerful wizard who needs a teacher.

Though the new series follows a new set of characters, fans will definitely see some of the old ones in the show. But just in case you’re impatient — or your fave may not appear — we’ve rounded everyone up for you.

Here’s what the original “Wizards of Waverly Place” cast looks like then and now.