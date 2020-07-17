WME Agent David Stone and UTA Partner Ben Jacobson Form New Management Company

WME agent David Stone and UTA partner Ben Jacobson are branching off from the respective agencies to launch their own management company, The Framework Collective.

Jacobson and Stone both started in the mailroom at UTA in 2005 — one week apart from one another and became fast friends before eventually becoming competitors. Together as partners they bring a combined 30 years of experience to their new venture.

“We are so excited to launch this company together. The Framework Collective is a startup that is singularly focused on delivering excellent management to our clients through passionate advocacy, strategic thinking, and meaningful collaboration,” Stone and Jacobson said in a statement. “We have a deep appreciation for our time spent at UTA and WME and greatly value the relationships we formed over the years and look forward to continuing those relationships in our new roles.”

Also Read: Inside UTA's Writers Guild Deal: No Packaging Fees - But With a Catch

Stone started his career at UTA before moving to William Morris in 2007 where he has built a roster of some of the top TV showrunners in Hollywood. He is an associate professor at USC’s film school in the Peter Stark Producers Program, is the City of Los Angeles Convention Center and Tourism Board commissioner for Mayor Eric Garcetti and serves on the Wesleyan University President’s Council.

“We’re proud of all of David’s accomplishments during his time with us – from the WMA and Endeavor merger through today. We’ll miss him as a colleague, but know we will remain friends, and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” WME’s co-head of television Paul Haas said in a statement.

Jacobson likewise started his career in the mailroom at UTA in 2005 and was elevated to partner in 2019. He has helped build the careers of several top show creators and showrunners across animation, comedy and drama.

“Over the past 15 years, I have witnessed Ben grow and develop his career from starting in the UTA mailroom to joining our partnership ranks,” UTA co-president Jay Sures said in a statement. “Throughout his tenure, he has been a fierce advocate for his clients and has been a great friend and colleague to many of us across the agency. We are excited for him to embark on this new venture and wish him and David the best of luck.”

Deadline first reported the news of the new company.