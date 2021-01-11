William Morris Endeavor (WME) agents Tanya Cohen, Solco Schuit and Simon Farber are departing the agency, according to an insider with knowledge of the situation.

Schuit and Farber are pursuing opportunities in the managing and producing space as a pair. Schuit made partner last month.

Cohen, who championed female directors at the agency, is said to be transitioning into management and is in talks with one of several new management firms. She was with the agency for over 14 years and recently made partner. Cohen’s client list included directors like Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) and comedy veteran Paula Pell. Cohen started her career at Paradigm and also worked at Verve Talent and Literary Agency.

The volatility in the agency world led many to branch out on their own — often as managers, where there are more potential financial gains. WME’s David Stone and UTA partner Ben Jacobson launched The Framework Collective. Former eOne executive Peter Micelli launched Range Media Partners with a group of agents who left the top agencies (including CAA alums Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Mick Sullivan and Jack Whigham). And former WME partner Philip Sun went to Charles D. King’s Macro and launched a new management firm, M88, focused on amplifying diverse artists and creators.

