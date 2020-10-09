WME and agent Brent Smith have decided to go their separate ways following an investigation into “behavioral issues” that led to Smith’s suspension last month.

“Following an investigation based on complaints of bullying behavior by Brent Smith, WME and Brent have mutually decided to part ways,” the agency said in a statement.

Smith worked in the agency’s music department and his clients included Drake and Kendrick Lamar. He has worked in the music business for 20 years after getting his start at Frontier Booking International.

Marc Geiger, a former partner at WME and the agency’s global head of music, left the company in June after 17 years with the company.

Deadline first reported the news of Smith’s ouster.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.