WME Drops Armie Hammer

William Morris Endeavor has dropped Armie Hammer amid a social media firestorm about what the actor calls “bulls– claims” about him.

Last week, Hammer exited the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” and before that, the actor left the film “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez. Josh Duhamel has since replaced Hammer.

His decision to leave both projects came after leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie.

Hammer has vehemently denied the legitimacy of the DMs. Several women have since said they have had similar exchanges with the actor.

“I’m not responding to these bulls– claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said in a statement last month.

The Hammer “DMs” first surfaced last month, with online fans seizing on the extremity of the unverified messages as Hammer became a trending topic on social media platforms. While Hammer himself initially remained silent, Page Six resurfaced a 2013 Playboy interview in which the “Call Me by Your Name” star described himself as a “dominant lover” who enjoyed “grabbing women by the neck and hair” during sex.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.