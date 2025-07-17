Inside WME’s Next Chapter: Agency Leaders Headline TheGrill 2025

WME Group president and managing partner Mark Shapiro, along with co-chairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz, will take the stage together at TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s flagship media leadership conference, for an exclusive conversation about the agency’s evolution and future.

The panel, titled “WME: The Next Chapter,” will be moderated by TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and will take place on Sept. 30, 2025 at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

As WME undergoes a pivotal transformation, the agency’s top leaders will offer a rare and timely look at how the company is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. With more than 125 years in business, WME is forging ahead into new growth areas under this leadership team.

Mark Shapiro is president and managing partner of WME Group and president and COO of TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE. Shapiro previously held senior roles at ESPN, Dick Clark Productions and Six Flags Entertainment.

Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz were appointed co-chairmen of WME in 2022. Together, they oversee the agency’s vast representation businesses across entertainment, sports, and fashion. Muirhead, formerly Endeavor’s chief communications officer, has been with the company for more than two decades. Weitz, a veteran dealmaker and early employee of Endeavor talent agency, also co-founded RWQuarantunes, which raised over $38 million for COVID-related causes.

The session is part of a powerhouse speaker lineup for TheGrill 2025, which includes music mogul Irving Azoff and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Additional speakers and full programming details for TheGrill will be announced in the coming weeks.