Former WME Lit agent and partner Tanya Cohen has transitioned into management as a partner at Range Media Partners, the company announced Wednesday. It has not yet been confirmed which clients will be following her.

“It’s been a privilege to watch Tanya build her business over the years,” Range Managing Partner Mick Sullivan said in a statement to TheWrap. “She has a natural eye for discovering talent and a tremendous reputation for empowering the advancement of artists’ careers in the most creative and thoughtful ways. We’re thrilled to welcome her to Range.”

During her 14 years at WME, Cohen championed female directors and diverse filmmakers and artists. A star agent, Cohen became a partner in the literary department at WME in 2019. Her client list included directors like Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) and comedy veteran Paula Pell. Cohen started her career at Paradigm and also worked at Verve Talent and Literary Agency.

The volatility in the agency world led many to branch out on their own — often as managers, where there are more potential financial gains. WME’s David Stone and UTA partner Ben Jacobson launched The Framework Collective. Former eOne executive Peter Micelli launched Range Media Partners with a group of agents who left the top agencies (including CAA alums Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Mick Sullivan and Jack Whigham). And former WME partner Philip Sun went to Charles D. King’s Macro and launched a new management firm, M88, focused on amplifying diverse artists and creators.