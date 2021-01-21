WME Signs Bloomberg Media to Develop Film, TV Projects

William Morris Endeavor (WME) has signed business news agency Bloomberg Media for representation, according to a spokesperson.

WME will work with Bloomberg Media to translate the media brand’s journalism and news franchises into film and television projects for third-party platforms.

Bloomberg Media is a global multi-platform news brand providing news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Reaching influential audiences worldwide, it consists of properties like Bloomberg Quicktake and Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, as well as editorial brands such as Bloomberg Green and most recently Bloomberg CityLab, which it acquired in 2019.

Bloomberg Media is now the latest media company to sign with a Hollywood agency. In recent years, The Atlantic and the New York Times signed with management and production company Anonymous Content, while WME previously signed New York Magazine.

Bloomberg’s reporting has earned the company a Pulitzer Prize, George Polk awards, Loeb awards and other distinguished honors.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about the signing.