‘Wolfs 2’ Starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt Canceled at Apple, Director Says

“Wolfs 2,” the sequel to the action comedy from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts that starred Brad Pitt and George Clooney, is canceled, according to the director.

While doing the junket circuit to promote his Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew,” the filmmaker told Collider, “I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a ‘Wolfs’ sequel.”

Reps for Apple TV+ did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In “Wolfs,” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

A little over three months ago, ahead of the film’s release, rather than a full theatrical exclusive run similar to the ones Apple has done for films like “Argylle” and “Fly Me to the Moon” in partnership with legacy studios, “Wolfs” was pulled from wide release and dumped in theaters for a limited release on Sept. 20 before being released on Apple TV+ one week later on Sept. 27.

The spin was that the streamer also gave Watts a deal to write, produce and direct “Wolfs 2” and, back in October, the streamer sent an email claiming that the first film “launched as a worldwide blockbuster, setting massive audience records and debuting as the No. 1 most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history following its premiere on Friday, Sept. 27.”

“‘Wolfs’ is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” said Apple Original Films’ head of features Matt Dentler in a statement at the time. “With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, ‘Wolfs’ blends all the great elements of comedy, action and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next.”

“Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel,” Dentler continued.



