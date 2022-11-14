“The Woman King” star Thuso Mbedu will be the keynote speaker for WrapWomen’s 2022 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment at the iconic Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The theme, “A Time to Unite,” will be highlighted throughout the day via panels, stirring dialogues, networking, a luncheon and a cocktail party to close out the day.

Mbedu’s career continues to astonish the world of entertainment. In 2021, she won an Independent Spirit Award, Gotham Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award for her starring role as “Cora” in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” which her the first South African leading woman of a U.S. television series. Mbedu continues her remarkable run as the co-lead in the historical epic feature “The Woman King,” opposite Viola Davis.

“The Woman King,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, follows a group of all-female warriors protecting an African kingdom in the 1800s. In the film, Mbedu plays “Nawi,” an ambitious recruit who fights within the all-female military unit led by “Nanisca” (Davis). The film was shot in Mbedu’s home country of South Africa and also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

Prince-Bythewood will introduce Mbedu at the Summit.

Other remarkable speakers include:

Rose Byrne, actress and executive producer, “Physical”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, actress, “Loot”

Stephanie Hsu, actress, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brittany Snow, actress, “Christmas With the Campbells”

Sian Heder, executive producer, “Little America”

Elizabeth Meriwether, showrunner, “The Dropout”

Sarah Finn, co-producer, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Skye Townsend, actress, “Black Lady Sketch Show”

Ashly Burch, actress and writer, “Mythic Quest”

Melissa Villaseñor, actress and comedian

Virtual day participants on December 13 include:

Olivia Cooke, actress, “House of the Dragon”

Aimee Lou Wood, actress, “Sex Education” and “Living

Tommy Dorfman, director, “I Wish You All The Best”

Dana Stevens, screenwriter, “The Woman King”

Charise Castro Smith, screenwriter, “Encanto”

Phoebe Walsh, screenwriter and actress, “Ted Lasso”

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, screenwriter, “The Good Nurse” and “1917”

Tembi Locke, author, “From Scratch”

Jessica Knoll, author, “Luckiest Girl Alive”

More participants will be announced very soon!

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS provides two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe — to promote this year’s theme, “A Time to Unite.”

Early bird registration is open for $150 off general admission and ends on Nov. 15, 2022.

Interested in learning more and getting involved with Power Women Summit 2022? Click here

Visit https://www.thewrap.com/power-women-summit/ to learn more and get involved with the Summit. You can inquire about all sponsorship, partnership, speaking/thought leadership and general attendee opportunities.

Power Women Summit 2022 sponsors include Johnnie Walker, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb, Adobe, South Coast Plaza, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Universal Pictures Global Talent Development & Inclusion. More details, speakers, programming and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.