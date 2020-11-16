Jennifer Lopez — the actress, producer, musician, and all-around pop culture icon — was honored with a cover for GQ's Men of the Year issue in 2019
. The "Hustlers" star spoke with Jessica Pressler, the New York magazine writer who wrote the original story that "Hustlers" is based on, about her prolific career.
"There is no reason to ever be ashamed of where you're at. Not when you're doing your best. Not when you're in your best moment," Lopez told Pressler
. "There's always gonna be people to tell you no. Or 'You can't.' Or 'You shouldn't.' It's gonna happen. No matter what anybody says, you just have to still be like, 'I'm still doing this. I'm still gonna succeed. I'm still gonna do my best.' Defy the odds. Why not?"