COVID-19 might exercise its veto between now and then, but “Wonder Woman 1984” is still scheduled for theatrical release in October and with that optimism in mind, on Saturday during the movie’s DC FanDome panel, Gal Gadot along with her costars and director Patty Jenkins debuted a brand new trailer. Drop your lassos of truth, park your invisible jets and watch it now at the top of the page.

Most notable in the new clip is our first look at Kristen Wiig as classic Wonder Woman villain Cheetah, seen here fighting Wonder Woman in the 1980s White House. (May we suggest “It’s Mauling Again in America” as the film’s new tagline? No? Damn.) And later in her full-on animal themed costume and attendant big cat powers.

We also get to see a little bit more of how Chris Pine’s surprise-resurrected World War 1 pilot Steve Trevor is adjusting to life in 1985. For instance, in the delightful scene where he and WW are stealing a jet and he learns at the last minute about a hot new invention called RADAR. Or later, when he tests out 1980s fashions and gets confused about parachute pants.

Based on the success of the first “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ ’80s-set sequel was expected to be a big 2020 summer blockbuster. Alas, the COVID-19 pandemic has a pretty definitive veto over everything, and following the national shutdowns that began in March, the film’s June, 2020 release was pushed to Oct. 2. During panel, Patty Jenkins said that she and Warner Bros. are still committed to that date, though of course, there still isn’t a coronavirus vaccine and more than 170,000 people have died in the U.S. so far. Sso who knows if that optimistic goal will become reality. Here’s hoping, anyway.

Set during the later years of the Cold War, “Wonder Woman 1984” sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) come into conflict with the Soviet Union and encountering new enemies: the big cat-themed villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and evil businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who apparently has the ability to grant wishes. This not only gives Cheetah her powers, it also seems to be the reason Steve Trevor (Pine) is somehow back in Diana’s life despite his heroic sacrifice during the first world war.

