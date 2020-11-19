wonder woman 1984

Warner Bros.

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Still Lasso Big Revenues With a Simultaneous HBO Max Release?

by | November 19, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

It’s not even certain if any theaters will still be open when the DC film hits cinemas and streaming on Christmas Day

Warner Bros. on Wednesday jolted Hollywood with its decision to decision to stick to a Christmas Day debut for “Wonder Woman 1984” in pandemic-weakened U.S. theaters — but also a simultaneous premiere on WarnerMedia’s six-month-old streaming service HBO Max.

That move should take a big dent out of box office revenues for Patty Jenkins’ sequel to her 2017 superhero blockbuster, which was expected to be a $1 billion global sensation on a $200 million production budget. But WarnerMedia appears to be betting that it could still come out ahead if it sees a spike in signups for HBO Max, which reported 38 million subscribers (at $15 per month) in its Q3 earnings report last month.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

