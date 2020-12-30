box office year in review

Inside This Year’s $30 Billion Box Office Freefall

by | December 30, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

This year was expected to be a down year for the box office… but not down 81% from 2019

At the start of 2020, box office analysts and studios anticipated a down year compared to the spectacular records set in 2018 and 2019. But nothing could have prepared Hollywood for the devastation the year would bring.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down theaters for much of the year — and forcing studios to move dozens of tentpole films to 2021 — the North American box office has grossed just $2.06 billion in 2020, a staggering 81% collapse from last year. While final global box office numbers are still to be tabulated, a drop of approximately $30 billion is expected.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

