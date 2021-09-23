ABC/20th Television

Ratings: ABC Finishes Last on Night of ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Debut

by and | September 23, 2021 @ 10:48 AM

CBS conquers Wednesday primetime with “Survivor” return, but NBC and Fox aren’t far behind

ABC came in fourth in both the key demo ratings and total viewers for Wednesday’s primetime, the night of its “The Wonder Years” reboot debut, according to early Nielsen data.

CBS topped the night with the long-awaited return of “Survivor,” with NBC and Fox tying for second place with the season debuts of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows, and “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere and the series debut of “Alter Ego,” respectively.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

