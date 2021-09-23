Ratings: ABC Finishes Last on Night of ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Debut

CBS conquers Wednesday primetime with “Survivor” return, but NBC and Fox aren’t far behind

CBS topped the night with the long-awaited return of “Survivor,” with NBC and Fox tying for second place with the season debuts of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows, and “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere and the series debut of “Alter Ego,” respectively.

ABC came in fourth in both the key demo ratings and total viewers for Wednesday’s primetime, the night of its “The Wonder Years” reboot debut, according to early Nielsen data.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the “Survivor” Season 41 premiere earned a 1.0 and 6 million viewers. “Big Brother” at 10 had a 0.6 and 2.9 million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.8. NBC was first in total viewers with 6.6 million, Fox was third with 3.6 million.

For NBC, the “Chicago Med” premiere at 8 pulled a 0.7 and 6.5 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” got a 0.8 and 7 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 closed the block with a 0.8 and 6.4 million viewers.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” Season 6 premiere at 8 scored a 1.0 and 6.3 million viewers. At 9, “Alter Ego” debuted to a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 2.7 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 328,000.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

More to come…