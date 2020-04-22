Podcast Network Wondery Offers $10 Million in Free Ads to Small Businesses Coping with Coronavirus

Podcast network Wondery is offering an estimated $10 million in free ad space to help 50 small businesses recoup losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

50 small and medium-sized businesses identified by Wondery as at-risk during the COVID-19 crisis will receive between $100,000 and $250,000 worth of free advertising space across all of Wondery’s 67 shows and Spotify channels. The voice-overs will be produced by well-known broadcast personalities and Hollywood actors. The ad package includes feature-length promotional spots with a geo-targeted distribution strategy.

Wondery said the businesses selected were chosen by employees that “have a positive impact on their community.”

“Our team members drive our company vision with diverse perspectives and backgrounds, and we want to ensure we lend a hand to the businesses that are important to them,” the company said in a statement.

The podcast network’s website encourages listeners to support small businesses during the pandemic shutdown in a variety of ways, including leaving positive reviews online or on Yelp, purchasing gift cards, or shopping online and for takeout.

Wondery’s standout shows include “Dirty John,” a podcast it produced in concert with the Los Angeles Times about a woman named Deborah Newell’s experience (accidentally, of course) marrying a con man. The network also jumped on the “Tiger King” bandwagon last month and released a limited series called “Joe Exotic: Tiger King” that examines the illustrious life of incarcerated big cat owner Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel.

Wondery’s shows are offered for free with ads on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, but it offers early and ad-free access on a “binge-able” platform called Wondery+ for roughly $5 per month. The West Hollywood-based network was launched in 2016 and has raised $18 million to date, according to funding database PitchBook Data Inc.