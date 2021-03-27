A new interview with Woody Allen will be featured in an upcoming “CBS Sunday Morning” special available exclusively on Paramount+.

The interview with the filmmaker, conducted by Lee Cowan, was taped last July about his memoir and will be the filmmaker’s “first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades,” according to the network. The special will also include a report on “controversial artists and their art” and re-air Dylan Farrow’s 2018 interview with “CBS This Morning,” in which she spoke at length about her child molestation accusations against Allen and denied being coached into making the allegations.

Allen, whose sexual abuse scandal has gained renewed attention in light of a recent HBO docuseries, has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Why TCM Is Showing Problematic Films Like 'Gone With the Wind' - And Won't Rule Out Woody Allen Classics

CBS News, in a statement, said the Allen interview was being released now given the renewed interest in the accusations against Allen.

“The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,” the statement said. “The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

The special will be available exclusively on Paramount+ beginning this Sunday.

Woody Allen Is Too 'Radioactive' for a US Studio to Work With Him Again

The Allen interview also comes as major U.S. distributors have said they will not work with the filmmaker, especially in light of the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow.”

“There’s no chance a major studio will work with him because they’ll never get actresses to work with him — it will #MeToo the studio out of business,” a producer told TheWrap last month. “It’s not worth it. Right now, with ‘cancel culture,’ no one is going to stick their necks out.”

For the record: A previous version of this article stated that the interview would air this Sunday on “CBS This Sunday.” The special will only be available on Paramount+.