Woody Harrelson has already gotten flak for his rambling anti-vaccination “Saturday Night Live” monologue over the weekend and now he’s doubled down on why he’s against COVID-19 testing and on-set protocols.

“All the COVID protocols … are rather absurd,” he said in a New York Times interview published Monday, expressing disbelief that they’re still going on.

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on,” he said.

“I’m just like, ‘Let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?'” he said, referring to the production protocols that designate areas with actors as “Zone A,” where masks are not required. Masks, however, are still required for most of the crew.

“I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew,” he continued. “The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country.”

Harrelson said he can “get out of wearing a mask” and “test less” than the crew.

“I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop,” he said, adding, “Yeah, anyway, as an anarchist, I don’t do well with mandates.”

Harrelson stars in Bobby Farrelly’s solo directorial debut “Champions” as a basketball coach who, after getting into legal trouble, is ordered to perform community service by coaching a team with intellectually disabled players. It opens Friday.