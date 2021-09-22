Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo Join Apple’s ‘Wool’ TV Adaptation

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of “Wool,” a world-building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Per Apple, “Wool” is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Jones and Oyelowo will play a married couple on the series, with the “#blackAF” star set as Allison, “Holston’s wife who works at IT,” and the “Selma” star in the role of Holston, “the Silo’s sheriff.”

They join Rebecca Ferguson, who stars as Juliette, “an independent and hardworking engineer,” and Tim Robbins who will play Bernard, “the head of IT for the Silo.”

Graham Yost, who is also currently writing for Apple TV+’s upcoming series “Masters of the Air,” is adapting “Wool” for TV. Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”) will executive produce alongside author Howey, Ferguson, and Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”), the latter of whom is directing the series. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama.

“Wool” is produced by AMC Studios for Apple TV+.

The series joins a growing list of Apple TV+ original TV series, including “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Truth Be Told,” “Physical,” “Lisey’s Story,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “WeCrashed,” “Five Days At Memorial” and “Foundation.”

Jones most recently starred in Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks” opposite Bill Murray. Other film credits include Oscar-nominated and BAFTA winning “Klaus,” “Spies in Disguise,” “The Social Network,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “I Love You, Man” and “The Muppets.” On the TV side, Jones’ credits include “#blackAF,” “Angie Tribeca,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” “Blackish,” “Boston Public,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “Chappelle Show” and “Portlandia.”

Oyelowo recently made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed, “The Water Man,” in which he stars alongside Lonnie Chavis and Rosario Dawson. He will next star in Searchlight Pictures’ murder mystery “See How They Run” with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, and the HBO Max/BBC One psychological thriller limited series “The Girl Before,” opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Previous credits include “Selma,” “Interstellar,” “The Midnight Sky” and “Nightingale.”

