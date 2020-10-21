World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Early Ratings: World Series Game 1 on Track for Record Low, Down 5 Million Viewers From 2019

by and | October 21, 2020 @ 8:41 AM

These numbers are subject to big adjustments for west-coast Dodger viewing, but right now it looks like a total whiff

Swing and a miss. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have won last night, but we’re not so sure broadcast network Fox did.

According to earliest-available Nielsen numbers, the 2020 World Series Game 1 on Fox averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.2 million total viewers. While those easily topped Tuesday’s primetime, they are down huge from last year’s initial figures.

