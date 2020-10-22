Fox fell to another record low in TV viewers for the second game of the 2020 World Series.

Wednesday night’s win by the Tampa Bay Rays to even the series at 1-1 drew 8.95 million viewers, down 2.7% from Tuesday’s opener. When adding streaming and Fox Deportes, the overall viewership was 9.26 million viewers.

Though the entire series is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the World Series will take Thursday night off — Fox will air the NFL game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles instead — before resuming with three more games on every weekend night.

Also Read: Rays-Dodgers Opener on Fox Is the Least-Watched World Series Game of All Time

As we’ve written about many times, sports across the board are suffering from massive TV viewing erosion, whether it be the jam-packed sports lineup (both the NHL and NBA playoffs were pushed to the fall because of the virus) or the unrelenting news cycle about the pandemic or the election.

If it’s any consolation, through two games the World Series is trending higher than the NHL and NBA.

The least-viewed World Series came in 2012 when the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers, which was viewed by an average of 12.64 million viewers. That’s probably out of reach for Fox.