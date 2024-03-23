Gucci releases a Sabato De Sarno doc, Donatella Versace is named the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s global ambassador, “Are We on Air?” Kiosk-o-Thèque opens on the Sunset Strip and Lafayette 148 unveils a Martha Madigan capsule collection.

Source: Gucci

Gucci releases a documentary about the making of the Ancora fashion show

Gucci released documentary short “Who Is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story” on Friday exclusively on Mubi.

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and narrated by actor and fashion house ambassador Paul Mescal, the 20-minute film offers an unprecedented glimpse into the creation of the Gucci Ancora fashion show, the debut show of creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Offering never-before-seen footage of De Sarno’s creative process, the meticulous execution behind the scenes and the stories that shaped the collection, the film documents the collaborative efforts between the executive and his team. Through their lens, the film captures the essence of the fashion world’s allure, inviting audiences to explore the magic behind the curtains while getting to know Gucci’s new creative director as he shares his personal experience, reveals his passions and lays out his vision for the iconic brand.

Following its March 15 premiere on Mubi and the arrival of the collection in stores, Gucci will host screenings in major cities around the globe.

Beginning April 3, an enhanced edition of the film will also be available exclusively on Apple Vision Pro, a first for the fashion and luxury industry, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty and artistry of Gucci Ancora.

In partnership with Air France, the house will also make the documentary available on all flights throughout the month of April.

Source: Los Angeles LGBT Center

Donatella Versace is named global ambassador of the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Donatella Versace has been named global ambassador of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

“It’s an honor to become the first-ever global ambassador of the Los Angeles LGBT Center,” the chief creative officer of Versace said. “My first visit to the Center is one of my favorite memories of L.A. — I truly felt like I had come home. I got to shine a light on the organization’s beautiful clients and I’m so proud to formalize and continue this partnership so I can magnify the life-changing work of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ nonprofit.”

As part of the celebrations, Versace was joined by three-time NBA championship winner, brand ambassador and LGBTQ ally Dwyane Wade to cohost a March 8 fundraiser for the Center.

Source: Los Angeles LGBT Center

Building on the executive’s ongoing partnership with the organization, the fashion house donated $50,000 in support of the Center while Wade announced that he would be matching their gift to support healthcare, legal aid, housing, food and nutrition, education and employment to LGBTQ individuals in need.

“I’m beyond proud to be supporting the Center. There are young folks who need love and who don’t find it at home, so they find it here,” Wade said. “We all have a responsibility to keep places like the Center open and thriving, because they do the work nobody else will.”

Fundraiser guests included Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zayn Wade (pictured above), Dylan Mulvaney, Karrueche Tran, Kathy Griffin, Raven-Symoné and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Source: Glenjamn

“Are We on Air?” Kiosk-o-Thèque opens on the Sunset Strip

A former newsstand opposite the Chateau Marmont was given a new lease on life by Arman Naféei, former music director for André Balazs Properties (including Chateau Marmont, Chiltern Firehouse, The Mercer, Sunset Beach and The Standard Hotels) and host of the podcast “Are We on Air?“

Part newsstand, part gallery, part retail store, part DJ Booth part billboard and part book store (in partnership with Idea Books), the experiential space also serves as a podcast studio, providing visitors the opportunity to witness the creation of “Are We on Air?”, which over 100 episodes has featured guests including Dua Lipa, David Byrne, Rick Owens, David LaChapelle and Jane Birkin.

The “kiosk-o-thèque” will also feature exclusive collaborations over the coming months with the likes of Italian luxury fashion house Valentino; Los Angeles eyewear brand Oliver Peoples; Sarah Andelman, cofounder and creative director of cult Parisian concept store Colette; artist, photographer and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen; and Wolfgang Tillmans. The space will also will host live streaming DJ nights.

“Are We on Air?” Kiosk-o-Thèque is open Thursday – Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8224 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90046.

Source: Lafayette 148

Lafayette 148 unveils a capsule collection celebrating Martha Madigan’s legacy

American womenswear brand Lafayette 148 is celebrating Women’s History Month with a capsule collection that pays homage to the life and work of photographer and artist Martha Madigan (1950-2022).

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Madigan’s experimental approach to photography and image-making saw her adopt a cameraless photographic process using cyanotype-coated paper and sunlight.

Madigan’s work can be found in museum collections including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, Free Library of Philadelphia, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, James A. Michener Art Museum, Woodmere Art Museum, California Museum of Photography, Detroit Institute of the Arts and the Illinois State Museum, among others.

For Lafayette 148 creative director Emily Smith and her design team, Madigan’s work and philosophy surrounding nature was a key source of inspiration for the brand’s recent and forthcoming collections, in particular the exploration of natural art techniques such as eco-printing and cyanotype for applying botanical print motifs to garments.

The exclusive and limited edition Martha Madigan x Lafayette 148 Capsule Collection, produced in collaboration with the artist’s daughters, Claire Khodara and Grace Fuller Marroquin, consists of a pajama-inspired set and scarf crafted using the finest Italian silk twill and a kaftan in semi-sheer voile — all featuring one of Martha’s iconic, flora-infused prints.

“My own guiding light while creating this collection was the thought of introducing more women to Martha’s beautiful depictions of nature and, through wearing the pieces we’ve designed using her prints, adding their own presence and their own passage of time to what is already an important and inspiring artistic legacy,” Smith said.

A generous 20% of the capsule collection’s sales will be donated to the Martha Madigan Foundation, providing funds for art education.

Source: Re/Done

Re/Done launches a capsule collection with Pamela Anderson

Vintage-inspired denim and ready-to-wear brand Re/Done has unveiled a capsule collection with Pamela Anderson called Re/Done & Pam.

In line with Anderson’s passion for the planet and all living creatures, environmental responsibility was top of mind while forming the sustainable partnership. Every piece in the collection was thoughtfully designed using green practices.

The Re/Done & Pam collection features 25 pieces with a focus on denim and tees. Each product was crafted utilizing eco-conscious methods, including low-impact washes, recycled denim and sweaters, California-grown regenerative cotton, apple skin leather and untreated organic cotton.

The campaign, meanwhile, was shot on Anderson herself by an all-female team, including Lolita Jacobs, Java Jacobs, Lea Colombo, Katie Burnett and Cyndle Komarovski.

Source: Miaou

Miaou opens a Parisian-inspired pop-up in West Hollywood

Cool-girl brand Miaou has opened an immersive pop-up experience in partnership with Starface, Adidas Originals and floral studio Specimen Designs.

In a nod to her style influences, founder Alexia Elkaim transformed a West Hollywood studio into a chic, Parisian-inspired haven reminiscent of her grandmother’s apartment in Paris’ Left Bank.

“In conceptualizing the space, my North Star has always been my late grandmother’s apartment, which remained untouched since the ’70s,” Elkaim said. “She mixed what was new world back then with mid-century nods. The vinyl and paprika velvet walls mixed in with traditional old world Haussmann moldings and French doors have all been recreated here.”

Inside, shoppers will discover Miaou’s bestselling pieces, including its beloved corsets and its Spring/Summer 2024 collection — along with footwear by Adidas, including the iconic SL 72 by Adidas Originals, and skincare products by Starface.

The pop-up is open until Sunday at 6111 W 5th St., Los Angeles, California 90048.

