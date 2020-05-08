As Hollywood production inches closer to resuming, one question still left to be answered is whether or not actors will feel safe doing intimate scenes or anything else that involves a lot of close contact.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by actors Katherine McNamara (“Arrow,” “Shadowhunters”), Robinne Lee (“Hitch,” “Fifty Shades Free”) and intimacy coordinator Amanda Blumenthal to discuss how likely actors are to do these kinds of scenes once production begins again.

“As we learn more about what this virus is and the longevity in which it lasts in people’s systems, eventually we are going to get to a point where we have to just resume life as normal and do everything we can to stay safe,” McNamara said. “But we have to be smart about it and I trust productions … and the folks I know in production are already taking the necessary precautions and are already trying to figure out ways we can do this.”

Lee added, “It’s not just the intimate scenes and being intimate with your partner, it’s the set. Sometimes you’re in these very tight spaces and you’ve got the camera guy, the sound man, you’ve got someone reaching down your shirt to attach your mic. You’ve got hair and makeup and you’re sitting in this small space and being touched and prodded. We’re all on top of each other and very closely connected and you can’t do this six-feet apart.”

You can watch the video above and listen to the full podcast below.

